PIAZZA, Rita (McCARTY) Of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 84, on May 22, 2020.
Rita was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on November 28, 1935 to Gertrude M. Leahy and Eugene McCarty. Rita graduated from Arlington High School and The School of Practical Art in Boston.
Always up for an adventure and with vivacious curiosity, Rita enjoyed traveling to Spain, Mexico, Switzerland, Italy and more. In Alaska, she was awed by the myriad of wild animals. Her caregivers and dear friends, Akos and Anna Mensah broadened her knowledge and awareness of cultures in Africa.
A talented artist, Rita's compassion, understanding and creativity are clearly apparent in many of the portraits she painted through the years. The portrait of Saint Maria Goretti is still cherished at her local parish. Rita was an accomplished dog breeder of AKC Champion Cocker Spaniels.
Home was often found in Rita's kitchen; she cooked in quantity for her children and their friends who referred to her as "Mrs. P". They enjoyed her warm welcome and delicious treats. Her recipes are treasured by her family and grandchildren.
Rita is survived by the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Joseph Piazza, whom she met at the beach at age 13, and by her children: Judy (Piazza) Bichajian and her husband Jack, Steven and his wife Maria, Thomas and his longtime partner Kassandra Duane, Jackie and his wife Renee. Rita, predeceased by her son Joseph (Jay) Piazza, Jr., is also survived by her adored 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Radiant Rita would light up the room with her natural beauty, elegant style and quick wit. She was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Rita loved to be surrounded by her family where her motherly pride and love of multi-generational madness were on full display. Words do not do justice to her great compassion, infinite patience, strong willed determination and selfless strength. She will be missed by all who were lucky to know her.
Funeral services will be private and entrusted to the care of Cota Funeral Home, NORTH READING, MA. Please visit and leave remembrances of Rita in the guestbook, www.cotafuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rita to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2020