PISTONE, Rita Rita Pistone passed away peacefully On June 12, 2019. She married Anthony (Nemo) Pistone. They had three children, Carol, Michael, and Mary Beth, three grandchildren, Britton, Jillian and Billy, and one grandson, Anthony. Rita joined the Coast Guard during WWII, worked as a crossing guard in Quincy and at the Grist Mill in Sandwich. Private funeral will be held at Bourne National Cemetery. Donations can be made in Rita's name to, Aids Support Group of Cape Cod, Provincetown.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
