1/1
RITA QUEEN-HART
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUEEN-HART, Rita Age 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA on March 31, 1927, to the late William and Mildred Howard, who were from Barbados. She was married to the late Daniel G. Queen, Sr. and out of that union three children were born, Daniel, Catherine and Wanda Queen.

She also leaves 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Later in life she married the late Carl S. Hart, who had two children, Kevin and Brian.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Clarence Howard Sr.; and her grandson, Ian Queen Sr.

Private service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020; Wake at 10:00 am. at A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE, 617-876-4047.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Wake
10:00 AM
A J Spears Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved