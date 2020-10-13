QUEEN-HART, Rita Age 93, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA on March 31, 1927, to the late William and Mildred Howard, who were from Barbados. She was married to the late Daniel G. Queen, Sr. and out of that union three children were born, Daniel, Catherine and Wanda Queen.



She also leaves 24 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



Later in life she married the late Carl S. Hart, who had two children, Kevin and Brian.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Clarence Howard Sr.; and her grandson, Ian Queen Sr.



Private service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020; Wake at 10:00 am. at A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE, 617-876-4047.



