Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
RITA R. (BRITTON) BAGLIO

RITA R. (BRITTON) BAGLIO Obituary
BAGLIO, Rita R. (Britton) Of Derry, NH, formerly of North Reading, passed away on Friday, January 31st at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Salvie Baglio. Devoted mother of Sandra Galvin of Peabody; Debra Beninati and her husband Stephen of Derry, NH; James Baglio and his wife Melissa of Hudson, NH and Michael Baglio and his wife Juli of Raleigh, NC. Dear sister of her late 10 brothers and sisters. Daughter of the late John William Britton and Annabelle (Ladd). Cherished grandmother of fourteen, adored great-grandmother of eighteen and Loving great-great-grandmother of one. Visitation from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, on Thursday, February 6th from 9am-11am followed by a brief Service. Interment Riverside Cemetery, North Reading. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading, MA 01864. Cota Family Funeral Home

North Reading

978-664-4340
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
