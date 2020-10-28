CICCHETTI, Rita R. (Fricia) Of Boston, formerly of Cambridge, October 25. Devoted wife of the late Philip Cicchetti. Beloved mother of Peter and his wife Lorraine Cicchetti, Cynthia Cicchetti and her late husband Dominic and the late Lisa Cicchetti. Loving grandmother of David and Mirand Cicchetti, Dominic and Brandan Megna. Sister of Margie Santoro, Katherine Romano, John Fricia, Ana Corolla and the late Camille Itrato. Private Funeral on Saturday, October 31 at the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sacred Heart Church. To send a condolence, please see donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
