RITA R. (BURNS) HOGAN

RITA R. (BURNS) HOGAN Obituary
HOGAN, Rita R. (Burns) Of Arlington. May 11, 2019. Loving mother of Michael Hogan and his wife Nancy and Amy Romano and her husband Bob of Arlington. Devoted grandmother of Bridget, Grace, Maggie, and Sean Hogan and Delaney and Ryan. Sister of Janet Burns of Saugus, and the late Robert and David Burns. Cousin of Elinor Nason and her husband Jack of Chelmsford. Rita will always be remembered as one tough lady who loved her kids. Services were private. Donations in Rita's memory may be made to her son Mike's Pan Mass Challenge, www.pmc.org profile.pmc.org/mh0273 To send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019
