Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church,
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA RIZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA R. (DENAFIO) RIZZO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA R. (DENAFIO) RIZZO Obituary
RIZZO, Rita R. (DeNafio) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, August 10th. Devoted mother of Cathy A. Tarani and her husband Alex A. of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of Jacqueline Tarani of Stoneham and Jillian DiPrimio and her husband Jason of North Andover. Loving great-grandmother of Mariella and Vincent DiPrimio. Dear sister of the late Ralph "Babe" De Nafio, and Francis DeNafio. Former wife of the late James T. Rizzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friend Charles Dell of Stoneham. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, August 16th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now