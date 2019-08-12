|
RIZZO, Rita R. (DeNafio) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford, August 10th. Devoted mother of Cathy A. Tarani and her husband Alex A. of Stoneham. Loving grandmother of Jacqueline Tarani of Stoneham and Jillian DiPrimio and her husband Jason of North Andover. Loving great-grandmother of Mariella and Vincent DiPrimio. Dear sister of the late Ralph "Babe" De Nafio, and Francis DeNafio. Former wife of the late James T. Rizzo. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friend Charles Dell of Stoneham. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, August 16th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019