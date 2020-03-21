Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Resources
More Obituaries for RITA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RITA S. WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RITA S. WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Rita S. Of Winchester, on March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David R. White. Loving mother of M. Elizabeth White of Winchester. Sister-in-law of Robert Knapp of Naples, FL & George Knapp of Fredericksburg, VA. Dear aunt of Paul & Sherry Sharry of Charleston, SC, Ann & Mark Keisler Columbia, SC & Thomas & Gretchen Sharry of Wayland. Sister of the late Thomas P., John J. Sharry & Sister Ann Rachel Sharry SND. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment will be strictly private. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

WInchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RITA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -