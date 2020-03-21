|
|
WHITE, Rita S. Of Winchester, on March 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David R. White. Loving mother of M. Elizabeth White of Winchester. Sister-in-law of Robert Knapp of Naples, FL & George Knapp of Fredericksburg, VA. Dear aunt of Paul & Sherry Sharry of Charleston, SC, Ann & Mark Keisler Columbia, SC & Thomas & Gretchen Sharry of Wayland. Sister of the late Thomas P., John J. Sharry & Sister Ann Rachel Sharry SND. In light of the current precautions with the Coronavirus, Funeral Services and Interment will be strictly private. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
WInchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020