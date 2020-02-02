Boston Globe Obituaries
SCALZI, Rita (Cannuli) Affectionately known as "Squeeky" age 83 of Onset formerly of Watertown and Waltham, Feb 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph "Rudy" Scalzi. Loving mother of Anthony Scalzi & his wife Linda, Gary Scalzi, William Scalzi & his wife Bernice and Paul "PJ" Scalzi & his wife Theresa. Cherished "Grandma" to Teresa, Andy, Derek, Kenny, Nico, Julia, Dana, and Eddie. Dear sister of Frances Stanizzi, Josephine Russo, John Cannuli, Anna D'Amico & the late Ida Napolitano and Marie Holland. Devoted friend for over 50 years to Phyllis Russo. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Rita's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, Watertown on Wednesday from 4 - 7 pm and again on Thursday at 8 am followed by a 9 am Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Church. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020
