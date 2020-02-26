|
DALY, Rita T. (Keymont) Of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of 60 years to Francis J. "Frank" Daly. Devoted mother of Francis J. Daly, Jr. of Weymouth, Dianne R. Dunphy and her husband Thomas of Pembroke, William Daly and his wife Mona of Mansfield, Dennis J. Daly and his wife Madeleine of Marshfield, Thomas V. Daly of Weymouth, Debra A. Cahalane and her husband Terrence of South Boston, and the late Donna M. Daly, Robert E. Daly and his surviving wife Carol. Dear sister of Marie Goffredo, Raymond Keymont, and the late Walter & Ronald Keymont. Also survived by 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rita to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. Interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020