McKINNON GILLESPIE, Rita T. (Laffan) Of Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, October 28. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. McKinnon and the late James Gillespie. Devoted mother of Jane Cavaleri of Dorchester, Francis McKinnon and his wife Doris of Weymouth and the late Paul McKinnon, Judith Finn and her husband Paul. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Monday, November 4 at 10 o'clock. Visitation 9-10 am at the church. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Castle Island Association, P.O. Box 342, South Boston, MA 02127, which Rita was a longtime member of. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 2, 2019