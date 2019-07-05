|
HANLON, Rita V. (Hilton) In East Boston, suddenly, July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward U. Hanlon Sr. Mother of Edward U. Jr. and his wife Kathleen, Patricia and her husband Thomas Briand, Mary C. Hanlon and Regina Hanlon, all of East Boston, Kenneth and his wife Helen of Middleton, Elizabeth and her husband James Garufo of Winthrop. Also survived by 8 grandchildren,11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Tuesday morning at 9. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, East Boston at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Committal services in Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory to the Home for Little Wanderers would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to funeral home available form 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019