VITALE, Rita (D'Ortona) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at the age of 89 on July 5th. Born in Boston on March 4, 1931 to the late Nicholas and Mary (Costa) D'Ortona. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Charles (Charlie) Vitale Sr. Devoted mother to Charles (Chuckie) Vitale, Jr., of Lynn and his partner Debbie Dwyer, Patti Vitale Cameron and her husband Dan of Reading, and Maria Vitale Cannatella of Peabody. Dear sister of Lorraine Repoli of Revere, and Marianne Fiore of Revere. Rita was the proud grandmother of John, Jr. and Joseph Cannatella, Christopher, Gregory and Stephanie Cameron, and Darla Vitale. Rita was mother-in-law to Cindy Vitale of Medford and John Cannatella of Salem, NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Rita and Charlie raised their family in the Beachmont section of Revere. In the early years, Rita entertained her family by playing the organ and ukulele, which she taught herself to play. She and Charlie sang along with the kids often. Rita enjoyed doing crafts of all sorts, including sewing, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching and cake decorating. In the more recent years, her favorite hobby was scrapbooking. She lovingly made beautiful scrap books for her children and grandchildren using the many pictures she took over the years. Before and after raising her family, Rita was a cracker-jack bookkeeper. Funeral services will be held privately due to Covid-19. The family is planning a memorial service to celebrate the life of Rita in early August. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901,
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020