Boston Globe Obituaries
ROB ANN C. TOMLINSON Obituary
TOMLINSON, Rob Ann C. Of Wellesley, on January 26, 2020, after a long struggle with the effects of radiation treatment, died in the loving presence of her family. Born and raised in Cincinnati and Middletown, Ohio, she moved to Boston in 1968 to finish school and to work. In 1978, she married J. Bradley Tomlinson and moved to Wellesley where they raised their two beloved daughters Tess Tomlinson and Emma H. Cretella, whom she leaves behind. She is also survived by her sister, Dallas Lee Gonzales of Athens, GA, David, Phoebe and Lucy Cretella of Holliston, and cousins, nieces, and nephews around the country. Rob Ann's intelligence and spirit will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was a caring friend, a fierce advocate, a sharp observer, and a devoted and wonderful wife and mother. A Funeral Service will be held at the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 10:30AM, followed by a memorial tea. All are invited; no visitations are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Boston Area Gleaners bostonareagleaners.org or the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
