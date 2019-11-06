|
ACKERMAN, Robert A. Died on October 9, 2019, at his wife's home in Vitebsk, Belarus, after a severe illness caused by strokes and progressing MS. He was 74 years old. Bob was born in Medford, MA, on Feb. 7, 1945, the son of the late Thurston F. and Margaret M. Ackerman of Medford, and graduated from Medford High School in 1963. He earned a B.A. from Harvard University Extension School and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Massachusetts, after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1970. He was the brother of the late Karl B. Ackerman of Medford. He is survived by his wife Tatsiana Mukhina, his sister Susan L. Ackerman of New York City, his sister-in-law Leslie Kramer of Medford, his niece Rebecca A. Serra of Medford, his nephew Jared E. Ackerman of Brentwood, NH, and two grandnieces, Zoe Florence and Luna Gregoria Ackerman. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford on Saturday, Nov. 9, at ll AM.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019