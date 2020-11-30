1/1
ROBERT A. ARNOLD
ARNOLD, Robert A. Of West Roxbury, November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Arnold of West Roxbury. Loving father of Jennifer Carpenito of Shrewsbury and Gregory Arnold and his wife "TJ" of Portland, ME. Adoring grandfather of Nathaniel and Thomas Carpenito of Shrewsbury. Brother of Carol Glenn, Barbara Robertson, Katherine Riley, Christopher Arnold and the late James T., John, and Gerry Arnold. Beloved uncle "UB" to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, December 3, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in The Holy Name Church at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children of Boston, donorrelations@shrinenet.org Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
