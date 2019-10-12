|
BRACKETT, Robert A. Of Belmont, formerly of Watertown, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie (Tsoumas) Brackett and the late Joan M. (Finney) Brackett. Devoted father of Robert, Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Stephen and his wife Natalie, and Douglas and his wife Debra. Loving grandfather of Kathryn, Doug, Nick Timothy, Crystal, and Tiffany. Also survived by Kimberly Zorabedian, Andrea Kazazian and her husband Randy and family and Gigi Rizzuto and her husband Lenny and family. Brother of the late Louise Vignoli. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Monday, October 14, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at Saint James Armenian Church on Monday morning from 10:30-12 noon, immediately prior to the Funeral Service. During his retirement, Bob enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod and vacationing in Florida. Veteran US Navy, Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019