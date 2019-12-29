|
BRUNELLE, Robert A. Known as Bob or Bizz, of Plymouth, MA (formerly of Madison, CT, Vero Beach, FL and Nantucket, MA), passed away on December 29, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family at the age of 80. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Wallace) Brunelle and the loving father of Dan Brunelle and his wife, Deb of Acton, MA, Jane Brunelle of Bedford, NY, Margot (Brunelle) Fooshee and her husband Ben of Pound Ridge, NY and Tim Brunelle of Beverly Farms, MA. He was the cherished grandfather of Robert, Melanie, Catherine and Margot Clough, Robert Henry and Sally Brunelle, Lucie Brunelle and Hope Fooshee. He is also survived by his siblings Daniel Brunelle and Marcia Ofcarcik of Massachusetts and Paula Brunelle of Florida and many nieces and nephews. Bob was born on March 15, 1939 in Worcester, MA to Robert and Edith (Adshead) Brunelle. He graduated from Auburn High School and attended Nichols College. Bob had a long and successful career in the steel industry which began with his positions at Bethlehem Steel and Chesapeake Finished Metals. He went on to building his own company, The Robert A. Brunelle Steel Company, Inc. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his memberships at Sankaty Head Golf Club on Nantucket and Hawk's Nest in Vero Beach, FL. He loved jazz music and his Labrador Retrievers, Belle and Bessie. Bob was a great conversationalist and a loyal friend to many and most of all, loved spending time with his family. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Plymouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sankaty Head Caddie Camp or to .
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019