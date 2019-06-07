Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm St
Everett, MA
View Map
CAISSIE, Robert A. Of Wakefield, formerly of Reading, Peabody, & Lynn. June 6. Father of Anne Marie Caissie, Patricia Caissie, and the late Kathleen Caissie. Grandfather of Brianna Caissie, Gabrielle, Matthew, & Nathanial Menelus. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, from 4-8pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett. Wednesday at 11:00am. For obit/direction & guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
