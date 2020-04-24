|
CONNELLY, Robert A. Of Jamaica Plain and North Chatham, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine (Van Steensburg) Connelly. Loving father of Lisa Freda and her husband Peter of Chester, NH, Karen Connelly of Jupiter, FL and the late Mary Lou Connelly. Cherished grandpa of Lauren Lawrence and her husband Thomas, Christopher Freda and Matthew Connelly. Great-grandpa of Zachary Lawrence. Devoted brother of Joan Klimas and her late husband Robert of Avon, Edward Connelly and his wife Kathleen of Westwood, David Connelly and his wife Barbara of Dennis and the late John and Ann Connelly of Dedham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a proud graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1951 and Boston College, Class of 1955. He was an Army Veteran and worked many years as a Tax Manager for Scudder, Stevens and Clark of Boston and most recently Connelly & Connelly.
Due to the current health regulations, Bob's family will honor, remember, and Celebrate his Life privately and ask that, in lieu of flowers, remembrances be made in his name to VNA Care, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. [email protected] or Office of Development Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave., (OV) Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020