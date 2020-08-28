1/1
ROBERT A. CUNNINGHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUNNINGHAM, Robert A. After a long and great life of 95 years, Robbie passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with his son Jonathan at his side. Born and raised in Newton, Robbie attended Newton South High School, and later graduated from Harvard University, class of 1946. He loved his time at Harvard and met his wife, Margaret Garfield Cunningham, at a gathering after a Crimson football win. World War II delayed graduation from Harvard. Robbie was stationed in Hawaii and then the Quadulan, part of the Marshall Islands. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. After graduation from Harvard, Robbie joined his father in the family wholesale hardware business, C.A. Cunningham Company. First as a road salesman calling on lumberyards and then as the company president, he helped develop the company into one of New England's prominent specialty distributors. Robbie and Margaret made their home in Lincoln, MA and loved the rural town and all its conservation land. The area was great for their dogs and cats and Robbie loved to walk the Preston's woods trails with the dogs. Robbie joined the Lincoln Minutemen and was sure to attend all their events. The annual highlight was the march from Lincoln to Concord for the April 19th celebration, and parade commemorating the battles of Lexington and Concord. In 1990, Robbie and Margaret welcomed Kathryn Dempsey Cunningham into the family when she married their only son Jonathan. Robbie loved her like she was his own daughter, and was so happy when they had three grandchildren: Susan, Michelle and Amy. After Margaret died in 2002, his later years were spent attending various plays and sporting events of his grandchildren. One of Robbie's favorite ways of investing was finding and buying real estate in locations before they were prominently developed. He and Margaret particularly enjoyed Phippsburg, ME and Naples, FL. They loved hosting family and friends and taking them to the Naples beach and pier. Jon, Kathy and their kids took many great trips to Naples. Robbie loved history and one of his favorite passions was the Arnold Expedition Historical Society (AEHS). A group of interested people formed to preserve and protect the land that Benedict Arnold marched on from Maine to Quebec. In 1975, to celebrate the 200-year anniversary, he led 600 people on a reenactment of the march. It was quite an event and long remembered by many. He also enjoyed being charitable and donated to many charities helping the disadvantaged. Robbie believed in giving back and paying forward. He felt that the world was becoming faster, but that did not necessarily make it better. Robbie was a great communicator and while recognizing the importance of technology, he wished people would converse more and come together instead of being buried in technology. He leaves his son Jonathan and wife Kathryn of Lincoln, grandchildren Susan, Michelle and Amy, brother Tony Cunningham and his wife Aurora, and their children Lydia and Charlie. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Wake and Church Service with reception will not be held. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a public Graveside Service on Friday, September 4th, at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, Lexington Road, Lincoln. Officers of the United States Army will present military honors. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Please omit flowers and gifts. In lieu of, please consider donating to the Pine Street Inn for homeless men and women, 444 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118. For his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved