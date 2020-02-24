Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT A. "BOB" D'ENTREMONT


1934 - 2020
ROBERT A. "BOB" D'ENTREMONT Obituary
d'ENTREMONT, Robert A. "Bob" Died peacefully on the morning of February 19, 2020 at Pilgrim Farms in Danvers, Massachusetts. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on June 13, 1934 to Thomas A. and Helene M. d'Entremont. He is survived by his sister Eugenie (Jeannie) Pottier, his brother Norman d'Entremont and his wife Marcia, and his sister Agnes Pellerin and her husband John, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He lived in Lynn most of his life where he attended St. Jean Baptiste School and was a Communicant of St. Jean Baptiste Parish until it closed. For the past few years he resided at Putnam Farms in Danvers, where he was well liked by the staff. He attended weekly Mass at St. Mary's in Danvers. Robert worked at several places until he landed a job at the G.E. in Lynn. He loved his job, which was transporting jet engines from place to place around the facility. He had a video of himself transporting one of these engines and would love to show it to everyone. He always said he wished he was still working there. Visiting Hours: His Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30am from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am in St. Pius V. Church. Burial will follow in St. Jean Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation prior to the Funeral from 9:00am-10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a . Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020
