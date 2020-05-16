|
DAMON, Robert A. Age 55, of Fitchburg, MA, passed away suddenly on May 14, 2020. Bob leaves his beloved wife, Karen Ritchey Damon and a son, Andrew. Bob and Karen would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Monday, May 18th. Bob was the son of Marie and the late Donald Damon, Sr. He also leaves brothers, Donald, Jr. and his wife Darlene of Billerica, the late Mark Damon, sister, Donna Paris and her husband John of Pepperell, and sister-in-law, Janet Sheerin of Fitchburg. Bob also leaves behind niece, Shannen Damon of Billerica, nephews, Justin Damon of Billerica, Robert Paris of Pepperell, and John Damon of Norwood. Bob graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. He worked for Verizon as a computer programmer for over 20 years. Due to current restrictions, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to the Asperger Association of New England, 51 Water St., Suite 206, Watertown, MA 02472. Please see:
www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020