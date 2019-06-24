Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Resources
ROBERT A. GREELEY

ROBERT A. GREELEY Obituary
GREELEY, Robert A. Ret. Boston Police Officer, of Norwood, passed away on June 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Anne (Harrington) Greeley. Devoted father of Robert A. Greeley, Jr. and his wife Jill Marie of Walpole and Anthony J. Greeley and Melanie of Medway. Brother of Thomas Greeley of Dedham, John Greeley of Readville, Janet Repetto of Billerica, Carol Belger of NH and the late Anthony, Frederick, Anne, and Marion. Cherished grandfather of Robert, III, Julia, Sean, Katie, Brian and Abigail. Great-grandfather of Noah and Owen. Son of the late Frederick and Jennifer (Rico) Greeley. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery with US Air Force Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Korean War US Air Force Veteran. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
