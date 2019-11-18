|
LANZONI, Robert A. Age 75, of North Andover passed away on Saturday, November 16 in Boston. Robert was born on February 5, 1944 and raised in Somerville. He attended Somerville High School, and was a member of the graduating class of 1962. An avid sports fan, Robert enjoyed playing basketball, golf, tennis and semi-pro football throughout his life. He was also a talented chef, spending many hours in his kitchen cooking big Italian meals for friends and family. He had a great appreciation for music and art, displaying pieces created by his artist sister-in-law, as well as some of his own pen-and-ink drawings, in his home. Robert worked for many years as a surveyor for the State of Massachusetts, before establishing his own private surveying business. He also owned and operated Sir Franco's restaurant in Union Square, before finding his true calling and passion through his role as Director of Bread & Roses soup kitchen in Lawrence. Robert was an integral part of the Bread & Roses and greater Merrimack Valley community, showing boundless kindness for all who felt lonely, lost or broken in this world. He touched so many lives with his compassionate energy and caring spirit. He is survived by his cherished wife of 47 years, Margaret (Rollins) Lanzoni; beloved sister Carole and husband Donald Giordano of Wakefield; sisters-in law Carole Rollins and husband David Cugnasca of Andover, Janet Ramsdell of Barrington, NH, and Kathleen and husband Bruce Varney of Milford, NH; nephews Donald Giordano of Stoneham, Robert and wife Mary Giordano of Stoneham, and Gary Giordano of Wakefield; as well as nieces and nephews on the Rollins family side: Diane, Debbie, Dawn, Bill, Rick, Sharon, Rob, and loving memories of Jim. He was predeceased by his mother Jeanette (Santora) Lanzoni, and father Ferdinand Lanzoni; brother David Lanzoni; niece Christine Giordano; and his only child. Robert's final days were spent in the loving care of close family members, Timothy, Elaine and Rebecca Bowe of Boston. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA and a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:30am at Saint Michael Parish, 196 Main Street, North Andover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: Bread & Roses, 58 Newbury Street, Lawrence, MA 01840. For online condolences, please visit contefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019