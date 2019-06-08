LeBLANC, Robert A. Of Weston, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack Thursday, June 6th, 2019 in his home at the age of 65. At his side was his wife of 44 years, Judith (Cardillo) LeBlanc.



Bobby and Jude met when they were just teenagers and were married shortly after Jude's high school graduation. The two built a successful electrical contracting business where Bob worked until his dying day.



Bobby designed and hand built the home where they raised their two children, Robert Anthony, Jr. and Alison. Bob was a doting father to Rob and Al. His love of family only grew when his son married Kristin (Von Lanken) LeBlanc and he became "Gramps" to their two cherubs: Elizabeth "Lizzy" Lenore and Robert "Bear" Anthony, III. Bobby is survived by his sister, Susan (LeBlanc) Davis and husband Bob, his brother, Jim and wife Jen (Deane), as well as several beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



Bob will be remembered by all who knew him as a brilliant man with a knack for creating and problem solving. He was a builder at heart and built a beautiful life for himself and his family. He died as he lived, in his work boots, inside his dream home, beside his high school sweetheart. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of honor, loyalty, family devotion, and so much light.



Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Robert's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Wednesday morning, June 12th, at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Rd., Weston, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Linwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 11th, from 4 - 8 p.m.



Reception to follow the burial at the Marriott in Newton. Flowers can be sent to Brasco Funeral Home and donations may be sent to Boston Medical Center. For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information please refer to: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019