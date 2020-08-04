|
LEVIN, Robert A. "Bob" Avid Collector & Community Leader Beloved Husband, Father & Grandfather Age 78, of Sharon, MA, passed away on August 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband of over 55 years to Elaine Levin. Devoted father of Eric Levin & his wife Margie of Needham, and Suzanne Wholley & her husband Eric of Westwood. Loving grandfather of Alexa & Taylor Levin and Sophia & Tessa Wholley. Brother of Ruth Ann Freedman of Jupiter, FL, and uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Bob served his community extensively over the years. From proudly serving on the Sharon Police auxiliary, to his dedicated roles in the Boy Scouts of America as a Scout leader and avid memorabilia collector, as a Trustee of the Sharon Public Library, as Past President of the Sharon Rotary Club, active involvement in the Sharon Historical Committee, Cultural Counsel, and Boosters Club, and with alumni of his Belmont High class of 1959. After years of running the family-owned business, Banly's, in Brookline, MA, Bob held several sales roles in retail and consumer electronics. In recent years, he combined his sales skills with his love of collecting, becoming the owner and auctioneer for the Abdou Auction in Dedham, MA, and as he always loved to get in the car and drive, he joined a shuttle service to drive patients and special needs students. An avid reader, Bob would often finish three or more books per week...and when not reading, collecting, or helping others, he was always on the lookout for the best sip of bourbon. Private Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Remembrances may be made to http://sharonpubliclibraryfoundation.org/ or a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020