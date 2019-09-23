|
LONG, Robert A. Sr. Retired Editor of Revere Journal, at 92 years Passed away on Wednesday, September 18th at Winthrop Place in Winthrop, following a long illness. He was married for 56 loving years to his classmate, the late Rita Marie (Leslie) Long. The lifelong resident of Revere was the only child of the late Retired Revere Fire Chief Alfred H. Long & Doris (Pike) Long. A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Harrison DD573, in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He had the honor of being one of 5 destroyers, a week before the first atomic bomb was dropped to conduct a bombardment raid on Suruga Bay, and being one of the deepest surface ships to penetrate Japan during the war. Upon being discharged, he returned home and became a member of the Revere Fire Department, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He served 26 years, and during his service he served 2 years as President of the Revere Firefighters Local 926 and 6 years as its secretary. He also served 2 terms as historian of the MA State Firefighters' Association. Mr. Long was also editor & part time owner of the Revere Journal newspaper for a number of years. During his tenure, the publication received numerous journalism awards on the New England State & National levels. His wife was also a member of the editorial staff. Upon leaving the journal, he became a racing official at Wonderland Park. He is survived by 4 children, Robert, Jr., and wife Gail, Russell, Janis Halloran & her husband Paul & Joanne Licata & her husband Thomas. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, Alexis, Adrienne, Christopher, Andrea, Kevin, Justin, Jason, Ryan & Paige. Four adored great-grandchildren also survive him, Amelia, Isabel, Charlotte & Benjamin. Private Funeral Services were held for the immediate family at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery of West Peabody. Memorial remembrances may be made to a . For online condolences, visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019