Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. MARTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. MARTIN Obituary
MARTIN, Robert A. Of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, January 18, 2020. Beloved son of Samuel and Jane Davis of Ft. Myers, FL. Devoted brother of Michelle Davis-Martin of West Palm Beach, FL, Denise Davis of Randolph, Samuel Reynolds of Las Vegas, NV, Joshua Davis of Boston. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Employee of Cataloni Electrical Services of Boston. Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Saturday, January 25, from 10AM-12 Noon, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Interment private. For directions and online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -