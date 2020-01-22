|
MARTIN, Robert A. Of Mansfield, formerly of Dedham, January 18, 2020. Beloved son of Samuel and Jane Davis of Ft. Myers, FL. Devoted brother of Michelle Davis-Martin of West Palm Beach, FL, Denise Davis of Randolph, Samuel Reynolds of Las Vegas, NV, Joshua Davis of Boston. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Employee of Cataloni Electrical Services of Boston. Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Saturday, January 25, from 10AM-12 Noon, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 12 Noon. Interment private. For directions and online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020