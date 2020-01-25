Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. MARTIN

Send Flowers
Robert A. MARTIN Obituary
Of Boston, Jan. 18, 2020. Beloved son of Sam & Jane Davis of Ft. Myers, FL. Devoted brother of Michelle Davis-Martin, Denise Davis, Samuel Reynolds, and Joshua Davis. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
We will miss our intelligent, handsome, heart of gold angel, our Bobby. We will never forget you.
Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a Service at 12 noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's name to The Dennis Messing Memorial Foundation. dennismessingmemorial.org Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -