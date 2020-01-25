|
Of Boston, Jan. 18, 2020. Beloved son of Sam & Jane Davis of Ft. Myers, FL. Devoted brother of Michelle Davis-Martin, Denise Davis, Samuel Reynolds, and Joshua Davis. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
We will miss our intelligent, handsome, heart of gold angel, our Bobby. We will never forget you.
Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a Service at 12 noon. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's name to The Dennis Messing Memorial Foundation. dennismessingmemorial.org Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020