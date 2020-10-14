McELANEY, Robert A. Of Brookline, formerly of Quincy, October 12, suddenly age 54. Beloved son of Daniel W. McElaney of FL and the late Elizabeth (McDermott) McElaney. Devoted brother of Lisa McElaney and her husband Abe Morell of Newton, Kevin McElaney and his wife Nancy Kirk of Milton, Jack McElaney of Turner's Falls, Anne McElaney and her husband Phil Rogers of Eden, UT. Uncle of Brady Morell of Newton, Laura Morell of Raleigh, NC, Joanna McElaney of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kyle McElaney and Samantha McElaney, both of Brooklyn, NY. Mentor of Mauro Serrano of Irvine, CA and Alicia Lima of Chicago, IL. Funeral Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be sent to McElaney Family Fund, Nativity Preparatory School, 39 Lamartine St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the McElaney family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com