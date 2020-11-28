1/
ROBERT A. OSTIGUY
OSTIGUY, Robert A. Of South Boston, passed away on November 27, 2020. Loving son of the late Wilfred and Mary (O'Reilly) Ostiguy. Devoted brother of Phyllis Ostiguy, Gail Mathias, and the late Theresa Peterson, Margaret Joyce, Helen Ward, Joan Peterson, Eddie, Wilfred "Buddy", Tom, Franny, John, Donald, Paul and Dave Ostiguy. Beloved companion of the late Peggy Hughes. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, Dec. 1st, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to The Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
