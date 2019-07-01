PERETTI, Robert A. Of Belmont, died on June 28 at the age of 98. He was born in Boston in 1921, the son of Joseph and Florence Peretti. He leaves his loving wife Mary Kennedy Peretti. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Tillson Peretti in 1992. He took pleasure in being surrounded by family and is survived by five children: Robert A. Peretti, Jr., Pamela Roberts, Deborah Peretti, Jean McKenney, and MaryLu Klum. He also had seven stepchildren: Kathleen Becker, Chris. Kennedy, Jr., Judith Higgins, John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Richard (Ratt) Kennedy, and Mary Kate Kennedy. He was predeceased by his stepson James Kennedy. He had eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Robert was a graduate of Northeastern University. He joined the US Navy in 1942. He served in WWII. After serving in the Navy, he returned to work in the family business, the LJ Peretti Co of Park Sq. in Boston. He was the third generation to run this family business. He was well known for his tobacco blending and pipe making. He was active in his church, All Saints Episcopal Church of Belmont. He was an avid sailor, he also enjoyed gardening and painting boats and seascapes in both watercolors and oil paints. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT (Cushing Sq), on Friday, July 5 at 5:00 -7:00 PM. A Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 at All Saints Episcopal Church, Corner of Clark and Common Street, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Clark St., Belmont, MA or Angel Fund for ALS Research (angelfund.org). Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019