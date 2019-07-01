Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
Corner of Clark and Common Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PERETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. PERETTI


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. PERETTI Obituary
PERETTI, Robert A. Of Belmont, died on June 28 at the age of 98. He was born in Boston in 1921, the son of Joseph and Florence Peretti. He leaves his loving wife Mary Kennedy Peretti. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Tillson Peretti in 1992. He took pleasure in being surrounded by family and is survived by five children: Robert A. Peretti, Jr., Pamela Roberts, Deborah Peretti, Jean McKenney, and MaryLu Klum. He also had seven stepchildren: Kathleen Becker, Chris. Kennedy, Jr., Judith Higgins, John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, Richard (Ratt) Kennedy, and Mary Kate Kennedy. He was predeceased by his stepson James Kennedy. He had eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Robert was a graduate of Northeastern University. He joined the US Navy in 1942. He served in WWII. After serving in the Navy, he returned to work in the family business, the LJ Peretti Co of Park Sq. in Boston. He was the third generation to run this family business. He was well known for his tobacco blending and pipe making. He was active in his church, All Saints Episcopal Church of Belmont. He was an avid sailor, he also enjoyed gardening and painting boats and seascapes in both watercolors and oil paints. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT (Cushing Sq), on Friday, July 5 at 5:00 -7:00 PM. A Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 at All Saints Episcopal Church, Corner of Clark and Common Street, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Clark St., Belmont, MA or Angel Fund for ALS Research (angelfund.org). Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now