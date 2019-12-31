Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
Calvary Cemetery
Washington Street
Winchester, MA
ROBERT A. POWERS


1960 - 2020
ROBERT A. POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Robert A. Of North Providence, RI, formerly of Stoneham, Dec. 28, 2019 at age 59. Beloved and devoted husband of Laurie A. (Terenzi) Powers. Son of the late Robert A. Powers, Sr. and Maryann (Dango) Powers. Dear brother to Raymond Powers, MaryEllen Powers, Timothy Powers and his wife Melissa (Christofi) Powers, and Jane Sorabella and her husband Stephen Sorabella. Uncle to 11 wonderful nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main Street (Rt. 28), STONEHAM on Saturday, January 4 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Robert's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham at 10am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on January 3rd from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert A. Powers, Jr. to: American Brain Tumor Association via www.abta.org

781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
