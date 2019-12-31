|
POWERS, Robert A. Of North Providence, RI, formerly of Stoneham, Dec. 28, 2019 at age 59. Beloved and devoted husband of Laurie A. (Terenzi) Powers. Son of the late Robert A. Powers, Sr. and Maryann (Dango) Powers. Dear brother to Raymond Powers, MaryEllen Powers, Timothy Powers and his wife Melissa (Christofi) Powers, and Jane Sorabella and her husband Stephen Sorabella. Uncle to 11 wonderful nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main Street (Rt. 28), STONEHAM on Saturday, January 4 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Robert's Eternal Life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham at 10am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on January 3rd from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Robert A. Powers, Jr. to: American Brain Tumor Association via www.abta.org For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
