Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT ROSSETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. ROSSETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. ROSSETTI Obituary
ROSSETTI, Robert A. Of Malden, formerly of Revere & Peabody, on November 29th following a year-long illness, at 65 years. Devoted husband of 38 years to Rosanne (Vecchiarello) Rossetti of Malden. Loving father of Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam T. Rossetti of Tewksbury & Alexis A. Rossetti of Malden. Beloved grandfather of Emma R. Rossetti. Beloved son of the late Robert P. & Madeline A. (Mattera) Rossetti. Brother of David R. Rossetti of Rowley, Richard A. Rossetti of Byfield & Joan Yasharian of Naples, Florida. Dear brother-in-law of Suzanne Mirisola & husband Guy of Revere. Also lovingly survived by several nieces & nephews. Funeral Services were held privately. Remembrances may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102B, Danvers, MA 01923. Late Member of Local #12. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -