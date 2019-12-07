|
|
ROSSETTI, Robert A. Of Malden, formerly of Revere & Peabody, on November 29th following a year-long illness, at 65 years. Devoted husband of 38 years to Rosanne (Vecchiarello) Rossetti of Malden. Loving father of Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam T. Rossetti of Tewksbury & Alexis A. Rossetti of Malden. Beloved grandfather of Emma R. Rossetti. Beloved son of the late Robert P. & Madeline A. (Mattera) Rossetti. Brother of David R. Rossetti of Rowley, Richard A. Rossetti of Byfield & Joan Yasharian of Naples, Florida. Dear brother-in-law of Suzanne Mirisola & husband Guy of Revere. Also lovingly survived by several nieces & nephews. Funeral Services were held privately. Remembrances may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102B, Danvers, MA 01923. Late Member of Local #12. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019