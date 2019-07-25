STENGEL, Robert A. Veteran Cable Executive Dies at 76 Robert Arthur Stengel, formerly of Weston, MA, and a prior Principal at the media consulting group Continental Consulting Group LLC, and Senior Vice President at MediaOne (Continental Cablevision, Inc.), passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home in Stowe, VT. Mr. Stengel was also a resident of Stuart, FL. Mr. Stengel is survived by his wife, Valerie Crane, his daughter, Amy Stengel of Boulder, CO, and son, Alexander Stengel, of Portland, OR, his stepdaughters Hilary Crane-Stern of Roslindale, MA, and Erika Houghtlin of Newton, MA, seven grandchildren, his sister, Sue Porter, and his half-brother, Jim Peterson. Mr. Stengel grew up in Marshfield, MA, and attended Tufts University. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the US Army Security Agency from 1965-1969. He began his career as a print journalist and public affairs TV producer, but quickly transitioned to the growing cable television industry, initially working for the National Cable Television Association in Washington, DC, where he was Vice President of Public Affairs. He subsequently began advising media clients on regulatory policy and developmental strategies as an independent consultant before he moved his family to Boston, MA in 1980 to begin a long and successful tenure at Continental Cablevision Inc. During his time at Continental he was responsible for directing the overall content strategy for what would become the third largest multiple system operator in the U.S. He played a pivotal role in the start up of Viewers Choice, the TV Food Network, E Entertainment Television and Outdoorlife Network. Mr. Stengel also was involved with international cable operations in a number of countries including Australia, Argentina, Singapore, and the UK. His strong relationships with top media industry executives both in the U.S. and abroad were integral in driving the success and expansion of Continental and its successor MediaOne in these markets. Following his departure from Continental in 1998, Mr. Stengel co-founded Continental Consulting Group where, as a Principal, he advised both domestic and international media companies on acquisitions, business development, new network creation and distribution strategies. His clients included MSOs, established and start-up cable networks, investment groups, broadcasting companies, and multimedia firms. During his time at Continental/MediaOne, he served on numerous corporate boards, including E! Entertainment Television, The Golf Channel, TV Food Network, Sportsvision Australia, Outdoor Life Network/Speedvision, the National Academy of Cable Programming and the Cable Television Advertising Bureau Executive Committee. More recently, he served on the boards of Resorts Sports Network (RSN), American Public Television and DataTV Networks. Mr. Stengel enjoyed travel and had visited numerous countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia. His favorite times were when he was surrounded by his family, including his beloved grandchildren. His philanthropic interests included land stewardship through the Stowe Land Trust as well as the conservation of the Florida Everglades. A Funeral Service was held at St. John's in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe, VT, on July 13, 2019.



View the online memorial for Robert A. STENGEL Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019