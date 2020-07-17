Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT STORLAZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT A. "BOB" STORLAZZI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT A. "BOB" STORLAZZI Obituary
STORLAZZI, Robert A. "Bob" Of Boston, formerly of Waltham, died July 15, 2020 after a long illness from cancer. He was 55. Bob was born in Waltham on January 9, 1965, a son of the late Arnold E. Storlazzi and Margaret M. (Cummiskey) "Peggy" Storlazzi. He leaves his life partner Emma Madaras, beloved kindred spirit Kate Buckley, dear friend Angela Marre, his sister, Lisa A. Sherman and her husband, Kurt, of Las Vegas, Nevada, his brothers Kenneth R. Storlazzi and his wife, Christy, of Acton and Keith J. Storlazzi of Stoneham; his nieces and nephews, Alex Sherman, Evan, Julia, Nicholas and Keira Storlazzi and Robert "Robbie" Wilhelm and many dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Memorial donations may be made to one of Bob's favorite charities, Remote Area Medical Of Rockford, TN https://www.ramusa.org For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -