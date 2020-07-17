|
STORLAZZI, Robert A. "Bob" Of Boston, formerly of Waltham, died July 15, 2020 after a long illness from cancer. He was 55. Bob was born in Waltham on January 9, 1965, a son of the late Arnold E. Storlazzi and Margaret M. (Cummiskey) "Peggy" Storlazzi. He leaves his life partner Emma Madaras, beloved kindred spirit Kate Buckley, dear friend Angela Marre, his sister, Lisa A. Sherman and her husband, Kurt, of Las Vegas, Nevada, his brothers Kenneth R. Storlazzi and his wife, Christy, of Acton and Keith J. Storlazzi of Stoneham; his nieces and nephews, Alex Sherman, Evan, Julia, Nicholas and Keira Storlazzi and Robert "Robbie" Wilhelm and many dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, July 24th from 5 to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM. Memorial donations may be made to one of Bob's favorite charities, Remote Area Medical Of Rockford, TN https://www.ramusa.org For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020