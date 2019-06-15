Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ROBERT A. VASS

ROBERT A. VASS Obituary
VASS, Robert A. Of Buzzards Bay, formerly of Waltham. June 14, 2019. Husband of the late Phyllis A. (Parrella) Vass. Father of Deborah A. Marcou of Fairfield, CT, Diane E. Grover of Ashland and Robert A. Vass (Paula) of Waltham. Grandfather of Olivia and Harrison Marcou, Kelley and Alison Grover and Jonathan and Julia Vass. Former father-in-law of David Marcou of Weston and Warren Grover of Waltham. Brother of Edward "Skip" Vass (Pauline) of Salem, Richard Vass (Kathy) of Groveland, Elizabeth Restiano (late Lawrence) of Revere, Nancy Maroney (Lawrence) of Fort Meyers, FL and Virginia "Ginny" Howell (Timothy) of Revere; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Robert's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Monday, June 17th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Tuesday at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his name may be made to Dana – Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Street, Boston, MA 02115. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
