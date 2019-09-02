Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
Lake St.
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT THERRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT ALFRED THERRIEN


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT ALFRED THERRIEN Obituary
THERRIEN, Robert Alfred Of Peabody, age 81, Sept. 2, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine Helen (Torregrossa) Therrien of Peabody, his daughter, Kim Jesi & husband Anthony of Peabody, his sons, Kirk Therrien & wife Debi of Lynn & Scott Therrien & wife Meraly of Peabody, his grandchildren, Nicole, Janelle, Christopher, Nick, Marc, Colby & Juliana, his great-grandchildren, Emelia & Logan & several nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Barbara Quirk. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) DANVERS, Thursday, Sept. 5th at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visiting Hours, Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Robert Alfred THERRIEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
Download Now