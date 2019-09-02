|
THERRIEN, Robert Alfred Of Peabody, age 81, Sept. 2, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Josephine Helen (Torregrossa) Therrien of Peabody, his daughter, Kim Jesi & husband Anthony of Peabody, his sons, Kirk Therrien & wife Debi of Lynn & Scott Therrien & wife Meraly of Peabody, his grandchildren, Nicole, Janelle, Christopher, Nick, Marc, Colby & Juliana, his great-grandchildren, Emelia & Logan & several nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Barbara Quirk. His Funeral Service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) DANVERS, Thursday, Sept. 5th at 10 A.M. Relatives & friends invited. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visiting Hours, Wednesday, Sept. 4th from 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105, or to Disabled American Veterans at secure.dav.org www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019