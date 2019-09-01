|
|
ANDERSON, Robert "Bob" Robert "Bob" Emmett Anderson, age 89, of Bedford, former resident of Lexington for over 53 years, died peacefully after a 7-week battle with heart failure on Thursday, August 30, 2019, in the prayerful company of his family. He was married to Eleanor M. Anderson with whom he celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on February 23, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Charles William Anderson and Elizabeth (Foy) Anderson. Besides his wife, he is survived by his sons, Christopher and his wife Catherine Anderson of Westford; Scott Anderson of Biloxi, MS; and Jeffrey and his wife Candace Anderson of Mystic, CT; a brother, Charles and his wife Amelia Anderson of Wells, ME; a sister, Patricia Klos of Republic, MO; sister-in-law Priscilla Sarno of Waltham, MA; eight grandchildren, Carly Anderson and her husband Joshua Revkin, Jack, Sarah, Laurel, Sophia, Claire, Lily and Emmett Anderson. Visiting Hours, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial at Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook and further details at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019