|
|
CASTIGNETTI, Robert Andrew Of Andover, July 19. Cherished son of the late Joseph A. and Edith J. (Castagnetti) Castignetti. Beloved husband of 49 years to Earlene Rose (St. Arnauld). Devoted father of Danielle Owen and her husband James of Ossipee, NH, and Mark Castignetti of Andover. Dear brother of Ronald Castignetti and his wife Peggy of Winchester, brother-in-law of Gary St. Arnauld and his wife Judi of Franklin, NC, and Ann Marie Laauwe and her husband James of Bristol, NH. Loving uncle of Robyn, Julie and Amy Joe. Great-uncle of Gemma, Russell, Travis and Ziv. Also survived by many loving cousins and extended family members. Robert had a long career in the finance department at the MBTA. He enjoyed spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee, was a collector of antique cars, a fan of The Three Stooges, and loved his cats and dogs. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm online at www.mspca.org or to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020