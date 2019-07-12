DUSSEAULT, Robert Arthur "Grossvater" Of East Sandwich, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 4th, 2019. He was 81 years old. He was born on January 23, 1938, to Aimee and Marie Antoinette Dusseault of Manchester, NH. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 53 years of marriage, and by his two children Susan Huppertz and her husband Albert of Colorado Springs, CO and Russell Dusseault of East Sandwich, MA, as well as his grandchildren. Bob was the youngest of 6 children, including his brother Henry Dusseault of Panama City, FL, and his sisters Helen Fox of North Carolina, and Louise Doherty of Manchester, NH. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald Dusseault and sister Jeanne Coleman. After graduating from Manchester High School, he received his degree from the University of New Hampshire with a major in history. While at the university, he was a member of ROTC. Bob served in the US Army as a lieutenant stationed in Germany. His unit was tasked with detonating a tactical nuclear weapon in the Fulda Gap in advance of a Soviet invasion of Europe, should it occur. Happily, this service was not required. Bob became the youngest Director of the Honeywell Corporation, working for more than 30 years in sales and marketing. He leveraged his fluency in French as a liaison between the American and French partners of the company, living 5 years in Paris, France with his family. During that time, the family toured extensively in Europe and visited too many castles. He transitioned with his family back to USA and settled in Newton, MA. Towards the end of his career, he worked for several years as Vice President of Sales for IRIS Graphics. After retiring and moving to Cape Cod, he ran his local neighborhood association as President. Bob took courses at the Cape Cod Community College on film and books. He attended local lectures on World War II, politics and history. Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed life on the water. For over two decades, he sailed Narragansett Bay and Buzzards Bay. There were many enjoyable evenings in Cuttyhunk Harbor. He sailed the Inter-coastal Waterway from Pope's Island to Florida twice with his wife. He secured one of his first boats through a promotion requiring the purchase of 200 boxes of rice. "Grossvater" crafted with his grandchildren traps for crab fishing which provided hours of shared delight. He also cruised in the little red car with grandchildren, mostly to get an ice cream or visit the library. He spent hours each day reading history, both national and international news in what seemed like 100 newspapers and magazines. Throughout his life, he listened to dramatic classical music and radio talk shows. He enjoyed walking and life on Cape Cod. He had the talent to strike up memorable conversations with almost anyone. Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him, including his extended family up and down the eastern seaboard, and denizens of diners throughout the Cape.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Chapel, Rte 6A, West Barnstable on July 15, 2019 at 11.30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at 1.30 p.m at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.



