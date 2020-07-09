|
|
HASTINGS, Robert B. Age 65, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Norwood, Massachusetts, Rob was the son of the late Catherine R. (Phalen) Hastings and John V. Hastings, Jr. Known as "Halo" Hastings to many of his close friends, Rob played center for the Norwood High football team. A graduate of Norwood High School and North Adams State College, he served his country in the Air Force as a Military Policeman, both overseas and domestically. Over approximately thirty-five years, Rob worked in the field of document management and storage for Bell & Howell, Iron Mountain and as an independent contractor planning and facilitating the construction and renovation of document storage locations throughout the United States.
Rob will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his generosity and his kindness toward everyone. Rob loved his family and rarely missed a holiday or family event. You could always count on a birthday card from "Uncle Robbie" - he always remembered his family on their special day.
Rob was predeceased by his sister, Susan Pothier and his nephew, Marc DiLorenzo. He is survived by six siblings: Barbara and Joseph Susi of Norwood, Massachusetts, Jeanne and Stephen DiLorenzo of Woodland Park, Colorado, Jack and Joanne Hastings of Naples, Florida, Jim and Jane Hastings of Brewster, Massachusetts, David Hastings of Mashpee, Massachusetts, Cathy Hastings of Rochester, New York and Shawn Pothier of Rowley, Massachusetts. Rob is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/CaseyStreetGang or mail checks to: Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, P.O. Box 3595, Boston, MA 02241 with "Casey Street Gang in memory of Robert B. Hastings" in the memo line.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020