HEANEY, Robert B. Ret. Hingham Firefighter, of Hingham, originally from Dorchester, died peacefully on May 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 50 years to Sheila A. (Coughlin) Heaney of Hingham. Cherished father of Jean DeBaggis and her husband, Jim of Norwell, Karen McNally of Hanover, Christine Heaney of Hingham, Sarah Peterson of Weymouth and Robert L. Heaney and his wife, Lauren of Hanover. Brother of Leo Heaney of VA and the late John and Joseph Heaney, Mary Reardon and Ann Donoghue. Proud Papa of Casey, Aidan, Haley, Ryan, Christopher, Caroline, and Erin. Bob is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Born in Boston, Bob was raised in Dorchester, son of the late Michael and Nora Heaney. After his military service, Bob worked as a printer for the Boston Globe for many years before joining the Hingham Fire Department. Bob had a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and cooking, especially his famous Irish bread. Family was the most important thing to Bob; he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. They are saddened by his loss, but grateful for all the blessings he brought into their lives, and he will be dearly missed by all those who loved him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM, in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9:45am Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10:30 am. Burial in St. Pauls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019