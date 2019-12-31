|
|
MAGUIRE, Robert B. Jr. Of Beverly, died Christmas Eve in Sanford, Maine. Bob is survived by his ex-wife Donna (Breton) Maguire, daughter Kim Maguire of Sanford, ME and her sister Courtney Sabol of San Diego, CA, brothers Richard, Scott, and Shawn, all of Peabody, and his aunt Phyllis Mello of Peabody. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert B. Maguire, Sr. and Angela C. (Skurski) Maguire of Peabody. He worked several jobs growing up in Salem, including the Dodgems at Salem Willows and the First National grocery store. Bob graduated from Salem High School and joined the United States Air Force. He honorably served his country in Vietnam and at Davis Monton air base in Tucson, AZ. He often told stories of U-2 and SR-71 spy planes and "bumble bee" drones. He met Donna Breton while working for Proctor Silex at Shetland Park in Salem. He retired from the Boston and Maine Railroad. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved daughter Kim. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday January 5, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM followed by his Funeral Service at 1:15 PM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY to which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Maine Special Olympics, 125 John Roberts Road, #19, South Portland, ME 04106. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020