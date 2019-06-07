|
|
McCOMISKEY, Robert B. Of East Boston, peacefully on June 5. Loving son of the late Goldie and Bernard McComiskey. Beloved husband of Madeline R. (Federico) McComiskey. Devoted father of Robert M. and the late Richard B. Dear brother of Sandra Marciello. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephew, great and grandnieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Robert's life by gathering at Holy Cross Cemetery (Broadway- Route 99 Enterance), on Monday, June 10, at 9:30AM, before proceeding to the Chapel Hill Mausoleum for a Graveside Service in Celebration of Robert's Life. Past Governor Revere Moose Family Center #1272 and US Navy veteran for more info www.ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019