McCONNELL, Robert B. Esq Of Lexington, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020, after several years of battling cancer. Former husband of Martha (Taylor) McConnell. Father of Gregory T. McConnell of Billerica and Laura B. McConnell, Esq. of Newton. Brother of Richard McConnell of Canton, Joan Walsh of Randolph, Susan Bowers of Milton, Michael McConnell of Pocasset, and Anne Zadai of East Weymouth.
A graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School 66', Northeastern University 71', and Suffolk Law School 75'. Bob was an Attorney with Martin Dansker & Associates in Waltham and was a Public Defense Attorney for the Commonwealth.
Bob's passion was coaching and supporting various youth sports in Lexington, he was President of Lexington Little League for over 15 years.
Services will take place at Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON. Calling Hours will be held Friday, January 17 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to the at Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020