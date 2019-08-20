Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT B. O'CONNELL

O'CONNELL, Robert B. Of Homosassa, FL, July 23, 2019. He was the husband of Sally O'Connell of 38 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 12 noon. Visiting Hours prior to the service from 10 - 12 noon. Parking attendants on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019
