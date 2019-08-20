|
O'CONNELL, Robert B. Of Homosassa, FL, July 23, 2019. He was the husband of Sally O'Connell of 38 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 12 noon. Visiting Hours prior to the service from 10 - 12 noon. Parking attendants on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019