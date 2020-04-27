Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT REGAN
ROBERT B. REGAN


1947 - 2020
ROBERT B. REGAN Obituary
REGAN, Robert B. Age 72, of Somerville, MA, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 after a long illness. Robert was born in Somerville to Joe and Eileen Regan on October 5, 1947. He went to school at Matignon High and was a star athlete in Football and Basketball, winning many athletic awards including High School All American for Football. After enlisting in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, Robert graduated from University of Massachusetts with a degree in Political Science. He worked as a legislative aid for Massachusetts Senator, Robert Wetmore, and was always highly engaged in politics running for local office, reading the Globe and the NYT and watching CNN and MSNBC daily. He worked as a Manager at AT&T/Verizon for many years until his retirement. Robert was an avid reader and a whiz at the NYT crossword puzzles (NEVER to be done with pencil) and spent many hours gardening and landscaping his backyard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Eileen Regan and his sister, Ellen Willand. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Gianna of 20 years, his son Matthew and his faithful companion, Danny. His brothers, John Regan of Marshfield, Tim and Diane Regan of West Newbury, Paul and Mary Regan of Woburn and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours: A private Memorial Service for the family will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home. Donations in his memory can be made at Cholangiocarcinoma.org The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and staff who so lovingly cared for Robert at the Beth Israel Deaconess Covid-19 Unit, as well as Dr. Mary Linton B. Peters of Oncology.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
