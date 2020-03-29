|
BAER, Fr. Robert CSP Born in New York City, December 12, 1925, died March 20, 2020. WW II Navy Veteran, ordained Paulist priest May 1, 1954. Prior to becoming a Jungian Analyst, he was a parish priest and campus minister. Survived by brother George, nieces MaryJane Blaney, Cathy Blaney Petralia, brother-in-law John Blaney, and other nieces and nephews, and the Paulist Fathers Community. Burial private. Go to Paulist.org for donations and other information. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
