FR. ROBERT BAER

BAER, Fr. Robert CSP Born in New York City, December 12, 1925, died March 20, 2020. WW II Navy Veteran, ordained Paulist priest May 1, 1954. Prior to becoming a Jungian Analyst, he was a parish priest and campus minister. Survived by brother George, nieces MaryJane Blaney, Cathy Blaney Petralia, brother-in-law John Blaney, and other nieces and nephews, and the Paulist Fathers Community. Burial private. Go to Paulist.org for donations and other information. lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020
